Letter: The Party of Voter Suppression

Re: the March 14 article "Several Arizona lawmakers are trying to limit a citizen's right to vote."
Kudos to Mark Kimble and Damien Meyer of the AZ. Clean Elections Commission for their direct and to the point editorial regarding the imminent threat to free and fair elections, and hence, our democracy.
After reviewing a brief but concise history of why the 1998 AZ. Clean Elections Act came to be and clarifying their roles as commissioners, they are sounding the alarm: "The good faith practices of any political party to either find better candidates and/or develop better policies to appeal to more voters are being cast aside for a dispiriting, anti-democratic effort to pass laws that hinder — rather than promote — voter participation."
Can you recognize that the authors left off an obvious key word? Every single bill cited in the article and pending in our state legislature has been authored by (you guessed it) Republicans. Urgently, call your representatives; stop voter suppression before it's too late.
Barbara Reuter
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.