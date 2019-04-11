Re: the April 5 article "Speech that VIPs don't like is classified as 'disruptive'."
The campus pastor defends the disruptive students. She claims they had a first amendment right to do anything they chose. She's wrong.
The First Amendment, besides codifying the right to free speech, codifies the 'right to assemble'. The BP was invited to address an assembly of a 'club.' That assembly was disrupted by the students.
It was the 'assembly' that was not allowed to proceed peacefully in accordance with its first amentment rights. Its rights were the ones violated. The students did have the right to say their piece, but not in the assembly.
Charles Josephson
Midtown
