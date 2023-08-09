I am saddened to hear the demise of the PAC 12 Conference and Arizona leaving for the Big 12. I am a season ticket holder since 1972 in football, basketball and baseball. The days of heading to Vegas/McKale Center West are gone. An easy road trip for away games are no longer a day's drive away. The paying public is left behind due to the almighty dollars of a "bigger conference." I will think twice before renewing my tickets in 2024. The good ol' days are gone.