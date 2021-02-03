 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: The Peoples' will be damned
View Comments

Letter: The Peoples' will be damned

  • Comments

Saturday's Star reports AZ legislators considering a bill that would permit them to overturn presidential election results. That it might become law isn't the issue. Chilling is the fact that some people seriously believe the peoples' will, expressed in a free and fair election can be negated by a group of state legislators. We need to closely see who supports such a move away from democracy and show them the peoples' will in the next state elections- say goodbye wanable dictators!

Norman Patten

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Recall Mark Finchem

I have tried to talk to all my representatives in CD-11 since November 19th. All but one has spoken with me, Mark Finchem refuses. Instead, Fi…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News