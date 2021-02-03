Letter: The Peoples' will be damned

Saturday's Star reports AZ legislators considering a bill that would permit them to overturn presidential election results. That it might become law isn't the issue. Chilling is the fact that some people seriously believe the peoples' will, expressed in a free and fair election can be negated by a group of state legislators. We need to closely see who supports such a move away from democracy and show them the peoples' will in the next state elections- say goodbye wanable dictators!
Norman Patten
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.