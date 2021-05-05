Letter: The PEVL Purge is a Terrible Bill

Typically, we understand a civic right to be something that inherently belongs to a citizen. It isn’t something that has to be earned. Unfortunately, some state legislators believe we should have to earn our right to vote by voting in a time and manner that they prefer. SB1485 (the PEVL purge) would remove the “permanent” from the Permanent Early Voter List, purging thousands from the list to receive mail-in ballots simply because they do not vote as frequently as some legislators would like. This needlessly over-burdens the voting rights of those with busy or inflexible schedules. Call your elected member of the state House and tell them to vote “no” on SB1485. Call Gov. Ducey and demand that he veto SB1485 should it cross his desk. Our elected representatives should be making it easier, not harder, for us all to exercise our civic rights.
Dan Roskey
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.