Letter: The Pima county Attorney's Office

I read County Attorney Laura Conover's opinion piece on the state of her office. Perhaps the backlog in homicide cases is because 53 lawyers have quit, including all of her management team and most of her criminal division supervisors. More than 50% of the employees have left since Conover took office. Almost 100 positions remain vacant .( statistics provided by her office through a public records request) It appears to be an office in crisis. As for her accomplishments in the community, one might want to listen to City Councilman Kozachik who recently criticized Conover for not prosecuting crimes. Her claim that she holds criminals accountable is inconsistent with her actions . She either reduced or tried to reduce sentences, over the objection of the victims, for a convicted murderer and horrific child abuser. Crime is rising in our community and the community needs to know what is really going on in the prosecutor's office.

David Berkman

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

