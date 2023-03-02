It is appalling that an American citizen writer could make the ridiculous claim that The Pledge of Allegiance at "ACADEMIC GUNPOINT" is in violation of our Founding Fathers first amendment principle. In truth, the Pledge simply reminds all of us that as American citizens, we value our country's Constitutional principles, freedom and democratic ideals. What if a criminal or witnesses in a jury trial would claimed that they didn't have to swear on a bible to tell the truth because it infringed on their first amendment rights? Compare that to HB2523 being egregious!! Let me add that I have been a substitute teacher in Tucson for 27 years and not one student has ever come up to me and said that they believed reciting the Pledge each day has been a violation of their free speech.