Letter: The Power of Local Nonprofit Partnerships

Earlier this week, I had the opportunity to join more than 400 individuals from the Tucson nonprofit community who were attending the annual charity automobile raffle “kick off” hosted by Jim Click. It was my first “in person” introduction to Mr. Click and, as he spoke passionately about the critical work that our sector provides to address the many pressing and diverse needs of our City, I was moved by his long-standing and heartfelt financial commitment that enables us to help make the world a better place. Just as the Community Gardens of Tucson - which affords hundreds of individuals of all ages, ethnic backgrounds, and economic standing with neighborhood gardens in which to grow healthy, nutritious food for the table - invests in Tucson’s local needs, so does the philosophy of Mr. Click, which touches the lives of those around us who need it most.
J. Scott Feierabend
Director – Community Gardens of Tucson
J. Scott Feierabend, Director – Community Gardens of Tucson
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.