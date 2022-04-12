 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: The power of people for climate action

In her 4/10 op ed Ms Horton makes an excellent case for carbon fee and dividend and the importance of exercising our political will to influence our senators and representatives with monthly calls. She mentions the fear many of elected representatives seem to have in taking action on this.

Since high gas prices are likely to be important in upcoming elections, many politicians fear that a ‘carbon price’ might scare their constituents. However, the way carbon fee and dividend is designed is that fees captured are distributed back to households monthly and effectively neutralize those higher prices at the pump for low and middle income households. The dividend also allows people to invest in cleaner energy options. This expands clean energy industry and technology meaning more jobs. Arizona with our sunshine resource is poised lead in clean energy technology. These are important points to make on those month calls. We can do it.

Linda Karl, member of Citizen’s Climate Lobby

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

