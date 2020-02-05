Letter: The Preschool Promise
Letter: The Preschool Promise

Re: Feb. 2 article "Growing up in Tucson a disadvantage for many, study finds."

Reporters Khmara and Machelor rightly point out that that children who attend high quality preschool have much increased likelihood of graduating from high school and college, higher life-time earnings, and more stable marriages. They are less likely to ever need public welfare or be involved in the criiminal justice system. Their parents can work and contribute as taxpayers to the community. Currently fewer that 1 in five kids in Pima County has this opportunity.

The good news: The Preschool Promise, a broad based, diverse community coalition is working with Pima County, Tucson and other cities, schools, United Way, and state agencies to provide scholarships for high quality preschool for the children of our community. We are optimistic that hundreds of new kids will have the opportunity to change their future. There is no bigger bang for the buck for kids, for parents and for the economic future of the community we share. Express your support for The Preschool Promise.

Penelope Jacks, attorney and advocate for children.

Downtown

