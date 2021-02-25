Letter: The price of 5G Towers

Tim Stellers' column on 5G poles, nicely highlighted a lack of ability to address an obvious intrusion into peoples' lives.
Phone companies can seemingly do whatever they want with unlimited budgets.
The current (and immoral) price gouging of US phone companies, creates a net annual profit of over $30 billion for Verizon alone (from a gross revenue of $140 billion). Other western nations regulate this utility.
In Europe, where food, clothing, rent and almost every retail item costs much more than in the US, cell service has been kept low with government oversight. About half that of the US.
Having a cell phone has become a necessity. People could pay an extra $5 a year, for a commission to reduce bills by $25 to $50 each month. This fee would also help regulate tower placements.
How did we ever allow these outrageous fees on calls that only cost providers pennies?
Pericles Wyatt
Downtown
