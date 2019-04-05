As a retired public health nurse from Cincinnati, I was shocked to hear that Hudbay, a Canadian company given public lands in Tucson’s watershed is now advertising for workers. Where are the public notices to get information and community comment? The Corp of Engineers has made an “about face” on this issue and moments later shovels are ready. According to Arizona statutes open meetings must be held in the communities affected. Many of us newcomers to this beautiful area have come here for health reasons. Will this mine contribute to respiratory problems? And how about water quality and depletion? We need a full accounting. Public meetings must be held to insure the public gets complete information and can then decide to support or reject this project of vital importance to the citizenry of this local community and the whole region.
Elaine Wolter
SaddleBrooke
