Letter: The Real Journalists of The Old Pueblo
Letter: The Real Journalists of The Old Pueblo

I join with those expressing relief.

An excellent product of actual journalism is provided to us daily by trained, devoted, talented, honest and intrepid human beings at THE DAILY STAR.

Certainly, there are many who deserve thanks and recognition. But to me, these are some seriously Real Journalists of The Old Pueblo: Tim Steller, David Fitzsimmons, Greg Hansen, Kelly Presnell and contributing writer, William Ascarza.

Lee, if you are serious about the importance of local journalism, how about some shark repellent/poison pills? You could try huge “buyouts” à la RichRod, Miller, Sumlin for each of the above (and those like them in your other markets) should you be snatched up by forces of darkness. Your stock would tank, for now, but dividends (of various sorts) might rise.

Lastly, what is keeping William Ascarza from being on Jeopardy! where he would certainly earn fame and fortune?

Douglas Williams

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

