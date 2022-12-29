Letter: The Real Problem

The real problem with Kari Lake is not that she panders in baseless and thoroughly debunked conspiracy theories. Her total lack of any real workable policy ideas isn’t a big problem. Even her total rejection of election results that she does not like isn’t an issue beyond her being a pest.

The real problem, the one thing that Arizona really needs to fix, is that 1,270,774 Arizonans voted for Kari Lake knowing full well that she panders in baseless conspiracy theories, lacks any real workable policy ideas, and that she would refuse to accept election results she does not like.

David Reynolds

East side