Water users, government agencies, politicians and even environmentalists have been co-opted by the false narrative of a looming water crisis. The idea that reduction of runoff in the Colorado River Watershed will result in shortages for people's needs is just not right. There will be reductions, but vast supplies of water have been redirected from natural systems to our homes, businesses, industries and farms. With these supplies, we can conserve our way out of any shortage.
Look at California. In their drought they cut their water use by 25%. If Arizona cities and farming interests worked together, we could vastly reduce our water use and render flow reductions meaningless. The real crisis happened decades ago, when we created those diversions and dried up rivers, streams and wetlands . We're only just beginning to comprehend the millions of riparian- and wetland-dependent animals that must have perished. Let's conserve now, regardless of predictions, and speed up the restoration of our rivers, wetlands and wildlife populations.
Kendall Kroesen
Midtown
