Letter: The real Wild Cats-Not the U of AZ Mascot!

In total agreement with the three wild cats killed article , I am addressing the same issue! Why in the name of GOD is this an excuse to kill due to a 'real & present danger'!? Is this true Hollywood or what?!
Why could they not have been darted and relocated, duh?! Do we just need to keep on killing everything that we perceive as a threat because it is wild? Do we wait until every precious resource is destroyed beyond any hope of retrieval? Why, why, why?!
This morning we saw a large owl from across the arroyo, & heard it hooting a magical song. Will we seek to kill it too because it disturbs us?
Janice Campos
Foothills
