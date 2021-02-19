 Skip to main content
Letter: The real Zoo expansion problem
When I read the Pro Zoo letters it infuriates me how they dance around the real issue.They expanded to the wrong place!

If the new exhibit was built on a piece of the golf course or a parking lot we would be happy for them. Instead they decided it was ok to use public money to take the nicest part of the nicest park in town for their own purposes.

They had to know people would object. If they did effective public outreach 25,000 people would not have signed a petition against it.

The City/Zoo needs to admit they screwed up and start over. Their policy of arrogance and entitlement needs to stop.

Robert McNeil

Midtown

