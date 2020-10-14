Letter: The reason Mark Kelly is not right for AZ

I am a Navy veteran and also was a Naval Aviator. You would think that I would wholeheartedly support Mr. Kelly, right? No, I cannot in any way, shape or form. Voters need to understand just how dangerous Mr. Kelly would be for not just Arizona, but the U.S. It is a fact that the company that Mr. Kelly co-founded (Worldview), and still has a financial stake in, has received significant funding from Tencent, which has been declared an arm of the Chinese government by the U.S. Mr. Kelly only stepped away from Worldview once he declared for the Senate race. Also, his daughter still works for Worldview as a strategic advisor. These are all facts, not fiction. This relationship between Worldview and Tencent allows the Chinese government access to the technology that and the U.S. government uses for mapping and surveillance. This isn't insignificant. Don't let him pretend this isn't an important detail. I cannot and do not trust Mark Kelley, and neither should you!
Helge Carson
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!