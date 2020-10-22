Letter: The Red Star shows it's true colors

Wow! Reading this year's endorsements by the Arizona Daily Star, I was shocked to find that they paper endorsed Democrats for 70% of the positions for which there was a partisan election. I was surprised because the Red, I mean Daily Star normally reports in a very straightforward non-partisan manner. It's actually a slap in the face to themselves to be so nakedly partisan, not picking the best candidates, just the ones with the "D" next to their name. Good luck with the editors posting this letter!
Helge Carson
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
