 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: The Red Star shows it's true colors
View Comments

Letter: The Red Star shows it's true colors

Wow! Reading this year's endorsements by the Arizona Daily Star, I was shocked to find that they paper endorsed Democrats for 70% of the positions for which there was a partisan election. I was surprised because the Red, I mean Daily Star normally reports in a very straightforward non-partisan manner. It's actually a slap in the face to themselves to be so nakedly partisan, not picking the best candidates, just the ones with the "D" next to their name. Good luck with the editors posting this letter!

Helge Carson

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Vote for Mark Kelly

Can't decide if you should vote for Mark Kelly or Martha McSally for your next U. S. Senator? Let me help you. I don’t think I’ve seen a nasti…

Local-issues

Letter: Yes On Prop 481

What if you had done a good job budgeting your money, keeping your expenses in check, taking care of your assets, and planning for rainy days,…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News