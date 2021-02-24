Letter: The Reid Park Barnum Hill Issue

The Zoo and Barnum Hill issue has its pros and cons but the key question is whether the ballot proposition 202, which very narrowly passed, was properly worded so voters would realize the full implications of their vote.
Only recently did the Zoo's intent to take over Barnum Hill become generally known. Many voters, who are now protesters, have stated they would have voted differently had they realized what was at stake. The Save the Heart of Reid Park protest group immediately sprung up and quickly now has over 25,000 and counting petition signatures.
The Zoo was the party which initiated and was to benefit from Prop. 202. Whether intentionally or negligently the Zoo failed in its duty to present to voters in a clear way its plan to take over Barnum Hill and pond. Nor should it be allowed to do so given the circumstances and facts.
Robert Lenoir
Downtown
