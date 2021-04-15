Letter: The Reid Park Zoo Expansion

The nastiness surrounding the zoo expansion is so unfortunate, and such a disappointment. I feel like some people hate zoos without understanding their missions of conservation. It is the actions of people taking over the habitats of these amazing animals that has caused the need for zoos. Please folks, allow the zoo to help these animals, to save them from endangerment, even extinction. It is only 3 acres out of 130 - that's 2% of the park - that will add so much to the zoo, the park, and our special city. Reid Park will be better than ever, and so will Reid Park Zoo. What an offering that is for Tucson!
Joey Finkle
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.