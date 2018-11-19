Re: the Nov. 18 guest column "Why I'm leaving the GOP, becoming a Democrat."
It’s amazing how much my political life has mirrored Randy Moody’s as he explained in Sunday’s column, “Why I’m leaving the GOP, Becoming a Democrat.” Growing up in Chicago, a few years ago, I was disgusted by the Democratic machine and mayors Kelly and Kennelly. Furthermore, my high school teachers mostly were Democrats and tried to “convert” their students. A high school teacher myself for 40 forty years, I never preached my political views to my students—but that’s another story.
Although I did not ascend to high ranks in the GOP, as Mr. Moody did, I voted for Dewey, Eisenhower, and even Nixon (to my chagrin) before I saw some of the same lights that Mr. Moody writes about: The ascendancy of the religious right; the attacks on women’s reproductive choices, the grinding war on public education; the diversions of funds to private and religious schools; the dismissal of teachers’ rights for collective bargaining; and, last, the abandonment of fiscal conservatism, as espoused by Barry Goldwater.
All these finally persuaded me to switch to the Democratic party even before the present occupant of the White House began his attacks on decency, respect, and truthfulness. Thanks, Mr.Moody. You have validated my thought processes.
Jerry Helm
Northwest Side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.