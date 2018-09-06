While California has a law on the books stating a judge can restrict someone from owning a gun, I do believe that no such law exists in Arizona. If we do have one, please let me know what law it is. So, since there is the possibility of no such law, if you are awaiting trial for shoplifting say, and the judge tells you that you may not possess a firearm until you are found innocent, he is basically giving you an order that is not enforceable. There has to be a law to back up the order. Judges are not allowed to make laws. Their job is to pass judgement and enforce existing laws as they are written. If you like the way California laws are written Karen, I suggest you move there.
Steven Barker
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.