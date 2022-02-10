Letter: The Right To Vote

This one’s for Sen. David Gowan and his cronies who are foolishly attempting to dilute our voting system in Arizona: Removing my right to vote early or by mail will not stop my vote. Removing the voting poll close to my house will not stop my vote. Changing the voting time schedule to one of inconvenience will not stop my vote. You can weaken my voting privileges but you cannot weaken my will and determination to vote. For I will rise early or stay up late. I will travel. I’ll do what it takes. And I WILL vote.
Alison Hughes
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.