I live in Vail and decided to visit our local gem, Colossal Cave. I go there sporadically and every time the road is worse than the last and it is never fixed. There are potholes beyond potholes, the old overlay is crumbling, edges are dangerously close to the cliff on the way down. The cave management puts cute videos of the coatis on FaceBook but who wants to wreck their suspension and tires to see them? (One did cross the road for me as I got to the top.) The tourists who may come here unaware would probably not do so again. The road is a dangerous shame and needs a complete rebuild, not just another overlay. For this I would vote for a small sales tax to fix it. At least the parking lot at the top is good. The cave is not the only attraction; there are the picnic grounds, stable, old ranch house and museum. Let's make them more attractive and accessible.
Carol J Owens
Vail
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.