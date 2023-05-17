Missing from the mention of drones, satellites and AI analyses of census data derived by the study of saguaro shadows, as well as their molecular and genetic codes, was the inclusion of the effects of their interaction with desert lifeforms on the study’s results.

I am a Tucson born daughter of the desert. My childhood was sheltered by these silent gendarmes, and I now have three 15 -20 foot saguaros in my front yard.

Their beauty and grace greet me every morning, and I delight as small birds and insects draw sweet nectar from their blossoms. At night I watch as they are blanketed in darkness and open their hospitality to their crawling brethren.

I hope the drones, satellites and AI analyses will observe the totality of their existence. They live in an interactive desert community. Genetic and molecular data will be useless without these factors in the study.

The saguaros will keep their secrets.

Karen Papagapitos

Northwest side