Letter: THE SENTINELS

THE SENTINELS
Cool breezes dared the rising mercury, but acquiesced out-numbered by reality.
Hidden from view the heroes did not cower
nor abandon their shifts till the appointed hour.
Then as light escaped the sky to the time mysterious at best,
then would they manifest, a parade of pulsing smoke and light,
stunning, shocking terrifying but only at first sight.
Samaniego peak erupts in dots of fire, to break the descending flames voracious desire. Around the rocky chin and throat a shimmering necklace formed, the jeweled chain
like amethyst awesomely adorned.
Guardians, not terrorists are these arrived from near and far to save lives and dwellings
they stand the line they draw. Fighting fire with fire demands exceptional skills,
yet it’s a sweaty, dirty, risky task to be a Sentinel.
We thank them for banishing sleepless nights fueled with worry and lack of rest.
May they soon return to their loved ones safely, peacefully, and blessed.
To all the Hot Shots.
With eternal gratitude we salute you!
Reverend Norman Rubin
Catalina
