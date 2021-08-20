 Skip to main content
Letter: The Shifting Purpose of the Minimum Wage
What is the purpose of a minimum wage? According to C.J. Boyd the campaign manager of Tucson Fight for 15 in an interview on Arizona360, the minimum wage was meant to provide the income for a person to afford "an average 2 bedroom apartment". I thought the minimum wage was a starting point. An entry level wage meant for an unskilled worker to begin building their skills. If passed, this initiative will 1) increase prices for retirees on a fixed income, 2) price teenagers out of jobs they need to build employment skills, 3) increase costs to the working poor for daycare, food, clothing and housing. There are more unintended consequences in this initiative that outweigh any benefit that a $15 and hour minimum wage will provide.

Carlos Ruiz

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

