The Daily Star has reported that motorcycle Deputy Jose Velasco will recover from his wounds. Good news indeed. The paper has also provided readers with name, age and photo of the shooter with additional details of the tragic event. But something is missing. Two major hot button issues affecting Tucson are immigration and guns. Our political views about how to address legal versus illegal activity can be very different and we rely on the Star to provide essential local information to guide our decision-making process. I want to know if the gun and shooter are legal or illegal. Does the Star know? Did they ask? Do they care? Help me make informed decisions.
Jeffrey McConnell
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.