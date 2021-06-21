Letter: "The Shot"

This is an open letter to all the anti-vac people out there. I am old enough to remember when we eliminated Polio because everyone got treated. Now due to your thoughts and actions, the fear of small-pox and measles returning is real. 600,000 deaths must not mean anything to you. I am a decorated Vietnam Vet who went over on my mother's 54th birthday, she thought it was her best. I joined Vietnam Vets Against the War on my discharge. I am Az public schooled including a BSBA from NAU. I think I understand personal rights but believe that with rights come responsibilities. For all you Christians, when you look in the mirror think of what Jesus preached. "Love your neighbor as yourself". I hope at least one of you may change you thoughts.
Kurt Ohlrich
Oro Valley
