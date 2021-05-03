Letter: The Silly Season

As another Arizona Silly Season - AKA Legislative Session - passes into the history books it is sad to see that the Republican led legislature has once again raised the bar for voter suppression by proposing/passing 20+ bills for that purpose. If they spent as much time dealing with minority issues as in trying to suppress the minority vote, they might actually accomplish something positive for the people of Arizona. It is frightening to know that this intellectual void is actually running our state.
Unfortunately at the very base of the conservative Republican movement is white supremacy and the delay of the coming minority majority. This too shall pass, but not soon enough.
Todd Ackerman
Foothills
