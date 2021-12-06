 Skip to main content
Letter: The Sinister Gerrymander & The Independent (in Name Only) Redistricting Commission
Letter: The Sinister Gerrymander & The Independent (in Name Only) Redistricting Commission

It is appalling, disheartening and polarizing what has become of the legislative redistricting process. Why must districts be “safe” for any one party? They should all be competitive. Since when has the job of an “Independent Redistricting Commission” become making the districts safe for any one entity?

There was a perfectly good, fair version of the map, but then some business “leaders” proposed a different map that favored Republicans, and now it's the final version.

Was no disagreement expressed by either of the two Democrats? If not, why not? If yes, why did the “Independent” Chair not conduct discussions of the matter? Why were the authors of the map not questioned as to their motives?

So many questions, which will probably never be answered, and we will be stuck for ten years with an unwanted, partisan Sinister Gerrymander.

What a travesty!

Klara Cserny

Southwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

