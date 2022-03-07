Letter: The slow death of Public Education

Since the Regan Administration, the Republican Party has systematically defunded the word "Public" in our nationally funded public education system. Face it, the party of Lincoln is slowly strangling public education through funding and the move to voucher, or private and taxes funding. Sending children to school via taxes is repulsive to Republican's ideology. Thomas Jeffersons, only the wealthy and educated should rule, is their standard. When the Arizona Republican Party pushes vouchers for "all," simply remember not who gets into the system, but who is left out. Public Education that most of us benefited, is hanging by a thread. As the money dry's up for public education, the process of education our public, including the poor, disappears. We used to be the envy of the world with our national and state education systems. Today, we have become just another banana republic, educating the wealthy. And, here we sit!
Roger Engels
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.