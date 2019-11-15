It was entertaining to read on November 10 yet another of Sarah Gassen's pleas for more letters from non-liberals. But the reason for the dearth of such submissions is right in her column: the Star is a liberal paper. As a conservative, I subject myself to the surfeit of left-leaning articles once a week because I do like to read the sports page and comics. (And I sometimes glance at the opinion and op-ed pages for more giggles.) Ms. Gassen--I assume unintentionally-- discloses a collective mindset at the Star that further discourages letter-writers like me. In her column she refers three times to "right-wing" readers and letter writers; no mention of "left-wingers." Rather, Tucson is described as "liberal," which Ms. Gassen instructs us "doesn't mean close-minded." In other words, the Star is willing to print letters from everyone: open-minded liberals and right-wing nut jobs, too.
Philip Kimble
Midtown
