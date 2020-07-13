Letter: The Star gets It wrong

Bamboozled by the bamboozler, The Star makes an endorsement snafu. After weeks of research and public forum, comments and opinions , The Star just endorsed a candidate for County Attorney who is a part of the culture of abuse that is trying to be changed.
Jonathan Mosher has gloated publicly about being on the opposite side of Erin Brockovich. He is one of Barbara LaWall’s best. Loves to prosecute and get convictions. A leopard doesn’t change his spots that easily after being one type of legal beagle. Laura Conover is the ONLY fresh face in the race, the only truly objective candidate and The Star chose Mosher. Why aren’t we surprised?
Rick Small
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
