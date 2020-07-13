Letter: The Star gets It wrong
View Comments

Letter: The Star gets It wrong

Bamboozled by the bamboozler, The Star makes an endorsement snafu. After weeks of research and public forum, comments and opinions , The Star just endorsed a candidate for County Attorney who is a part of the culture of abuse that is trying to be changed.

Jonathan Mosher has gloated publicly about being on the opposite side of Erin Brockovich. He is one of Barbara LaWall’s best. Loves to prosecute and get convictions. A leopard doesn’t change his spots that easily after being one type of legal beagle. Laura Conover is the ONLY fresh face in the race, the only truly objective candidate and The Star chose Mosher. Why aren’t we surprised?

Rick Small

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Mask mandate

Two days after masks were mandated in Pima County I was shopping at a large well know grocery chain. At the entrance was a very large sign inf…

Local-issues

Letter: Bighorn Fire

Please, enough with the obsequious fawning over the "brave" firefighters whose working philosophy seems to be, "We need to burn this forest do…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News