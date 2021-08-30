Letter: The Star Must Scrap the COVID Dashboard and Help Pima

Time for the Star to retire a relic of the past, the daily dashboard of COVID-19 in Arizona that was formatted before we had incredibly successful vaccines and was designed to sort through the unknown and document the tragedy. It’s laughable to continue reading that that all ages and both sexes get COVID and Pima tests 8% positive while vaccination data is small-print at the bottom.
The CDC now reports that more than 94% of patients hospitalized nationwide are unvaccinated, and deaths among fully vaccinated individuals are “effectively zero”.
If we readers contract COVID and perhaps die from it, it will be in Pima County and the Star should provide us our local data. We want to see reported cases, hospitalizations, ICU COVID beds, and deaths broken down for vaccinated vs. the unvaxxed via weekly moving average.
If the Star stops counting the history of deaths and starts helping the living, the message will be obvious:
If you don’t want to get sick get vaccinated.
Jeffrey McConnell
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.