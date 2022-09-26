Letter: The Star only half-listened

Dear Editor,

According to your note in the paper, "We listened to your phone messages and read your emails and letters to the editor about our new puzzles and comics page. We heard you, and we're responding".

But not really. You only half listened as only the puzzle complaint was addressed. "Comics will continue to run at the size and number they are now."

Eliminating multiple reader favorite comics is acceptable. It must be cheaper to run comics from long deceased authors (Charles Shultz died in 2000) than listen to your readers.

No you did not listen.

Michael Hamant, MD

East side