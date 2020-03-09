Letter: The Star’s “facts” should be factual

The Arizona Daily Star’s proofreading has been steadily declining over the last year or so, as evidenced by the increased numbers of typographical errors, incorrect punctuation, and sentences that just randomly stop. More disturbing, however, is the apparent reduction of fact checking. “Facts is facts,” they say (although Trump and his lickspittles apparently believe that anything he says is true).
As one example, the 28 February letter by Billy Conn states “Social Security has a deduction of $105 per month for Medicare ($1,260 per year).” That is utterly and totally false – the minimum monthly Medicare Part B premium is $144.60. A very significant FACTUAL error that should have been caught with verification taking less than 20 seconds.
I call upon the Arizona Daily Star to do the basic job of journalists – to ensure that facts printed on their pages are indeed facts. Otherwise, there is no need to buy their newspaper; there’s plenty of fiction available on the internet, and it comes without a subscription price.
Barry Austin
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.