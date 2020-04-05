Letter: The Star Shines in Dark Times

Thanks for continuing to provide real news: gathered by professional journalists, augmented by the creativity of talented artists, printed by skilled craftspeople, and brought to the homes of your subscribers day in and day out by dedicated drivers such as my delivery specialist Desiree, for whose impeccable service I am grateful every day. As an ordinary token of normality, a local daily newspaper takes on extraordinary significance in this weird new world of social distancing and coming together by staying apart, and helps keep our community reasonably informed and connected rather than irrationally misinformed and further disconnected. As a former journalist and a thirty-two year subscriber to The Arizona Daily Star, I just wanted to take a moment to acknowledge your effort. May The Star continue to shine in these dark times.
Will Clipman
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
