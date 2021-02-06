 Skip to main content
Letter: The State GOP Wants to Negate My Vote
Letter: The State GOP Wants to Negate My Vote

I have repeatedly stated that the primary goal of the modern GOP is to gain or maintain political power by any necessary means. The law proposed by Rep. Bolick is a continuation of this effort. Whenever a GOP-controlled legislature is unhappy with the state results of a presidential election, they can (and will) overrule that result--- period.

Arizona now will allow a jury to rule on the “legality” of a presidential election in AZ without having to consider the evidence presented (or not presented), negating well established trial procedure in this country and state--- evidence or legitimacy be damned.

Arizona voters need to consider why we keep electing a GOP majority to the state legislature. They no longer believe in or practice democracy. They used to practice authoritarianism while disguising themselves as supporters of democracy. They now have removed the disguise!

Craig Whaley

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

