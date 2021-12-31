Letter: The state next door

I'm grateful for the Star's coverage of wastewater and potable water problems in Guaymas and San Carlos. Those linked problems are common throughout much of the world, and it's encouraging to read about Mexican scientists and public officials who are working to find solutions.
I also appreciate this rare example of detailed coverage about current affairs in the state of Sonora. We generally hear little about it in Arizona's English-language media, despite sharing a border, despite the many families with members in both states, despite the intertwined economies and environmental issues, despite the visitors who go south for the San Carlos beaches or come north for the Grand Canyon.
The lack of accessible information about our neighbors makes it easier for some to fear them, and to believe the worst of stereotypes and sound bites. In contrast, understanding our shared struggles helps us see our neighbors as fellow humans, trying to deal with the challenges of a changing world.
Dale Turner
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.