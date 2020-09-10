 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: the surveyor's foot
View Comments

Letter: the surveyor's foot

Re: the Sept. 6 article "Tucson surveyor pushing America to stand on one 'foot'."

This article was excellent. Star Reporter Henry Brean wrote an erudite and witty article on an arcane subject, that made it easily understandable and a joy to read. Plaudits to Mr. Brean for writing it, to the Star for publishing it and giving it top billing, and of course to the hero of the story, Dr. Dennis.

Abraham R. Byrd III

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: McSally vs Kelly

Senator Martha McSally is a retired Air Force jet pilot. She has legislative and Congressional experience. For Arizona, one of her top achieve…

Local-issues

Letter: Why the cap?

As a text editor, I have noticed a fairly recent change in your capitalization protocol, specifically: "The event came on the heels of yet ano…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News