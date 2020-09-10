Letter: the surveyor's foot

Re: the Sept. 6 article "Tucson surveyor pushing America to stand on one 'foot'."
This article was excellent. Star Reporter Henry Brean wrote an erudite and witty article on an arcane subject, that made it easily understandable and a joy to read. Plaudits to Mr. Brean for writing it, to the Star for publishing it and giving it top billing, and of course to the hero of the story, Dr. Dennis.
Abraham R. Byrd III
North side
