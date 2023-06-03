The impeachment of Texas Adjutant General Ken Paxton for abusing his office will hopefully impact the Constitutional oath-breakers still in office here in Arizona. I try to forgive the Texicans for invading us during the Civil War and even today for not allowing all their citizens to vote, but in our Republic that's for Texans to decide. Lest we forget and move on, however, remember that Paxton led 20 state AGs in bringing suit to overturn the certified 2020 election results in our state. Had the Supreme Court agreed to consider this obviously un-Constitutional lawsuit and supported it, our votes in Arizona would have been nullified. Arizonans that created fake electoral votes and/or objected to the counting of certified electoral votes on January 6th deserve impeachment, if not criminal prosecution. Our Constitution, and the Republic for which it stands, must endure. That 60 of 85 Texas House Republicans voted to impeach him may be the start of reforming the GOP. Let's hope so.