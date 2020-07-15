Letter: The The Blue Line

The Thin Blue Line gained national notoriety during the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville in 2017 when it was identified with white supremacists. Even those who do not believe it sends an overt racist, anti-Semitic message, do believe that the "thin blue line" symbolism communicates an oppositional mindset that heightens tensions between the police and citizens of color, and aggravates police-community distrust. The painting of a Thin Blue Line on a Tucson city street would undermine the commitment of Mayor and Council to demonstrate Tucson's values-- diversity, justice, and the responsibility of police to support these values. In these fraught times, any other message is unacceptable.
Penelope Jacks
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!