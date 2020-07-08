Letter: The "thin blue line" shouldn't represent TPD
Letter: The "thin blue line" shouldn't represent TPD

I write in support of Mayor Romero’s decision to overturn the permit to paint a "thin blue line" in front of the TPD headquarters. While some people interpret the blue line as a symbol of support for the police, it has also been co-opted by white supremacists as a symbol of support for racism and police brutality against the Black community. There were "thin blue line" flags alongside the Confederate flags and swastika flags at the infamous Charlottesville "Unite the Right" neo-Nazi rally in 2017. The fact that the person who proposed painting the line in Tucson has a history of racist posts on social media makes me especially concerned that he did not apply for this permit in good faith. We should not want this symbol to be associated with our city or our police department, and I am glad that Mayor Romero took action.

Ed Hendel

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

