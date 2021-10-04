Letter: The three-ring circus clown

The dangerously extreme novelty of my state representative Mark Finchem performing his political circus acts in a statehouse office, scares the bejabbers out of me. Now he is campaigning for Arizona Secretary of State, the person in charge of managing our AZ elections. A genuine fox in the polling henhouse. Yikes!
Finchem has no shame when he proudly speaks before QAnon conventions to overthrow democracy. At the vicious, deadly J6 capitol riot, he served only himself with outlandish diatribes about speculative phantom voters. As a proud member of the Oath Keepers rebellious group, he tosses truth and violent, fanatical conspiracy theories around like cowpies.
Ever wonder who supports Finchem and his propaganda disinformation war? Read his many official Arizona Campaign Finance Reports on the Internet. Learn who the prominent Tucson big money businesspeople are that constantly support Mark Finchem, the three-ring circus clown.
Jerry Wilkerson
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.