Letter: The true cost of coal

Kudos to the Star for reporting and TEP for moving to lessen its dependence on coal by 2032. However, I want to take issue with the statement from TEP that the energy mix needed to achieve the end of coal was “not the least expensive.” Coal’s cost is much more than the cost of purchase. The true cost of coal is hidden in fouled air, dirty water, and disease. Each breath we take imposes some of burning coal’s real cost on us. That is why a tax on carbon and a rebate of the proceeds to the public makes such great sense. It simultaneously begins cleaning the air and provides funds to the public to pay for the costs of doing so. Representatives O’Halleran, Kirkpatrick and Grijalva and Senators Sinema and McSally must support a rebated carbon fee.
Mike Carran
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
