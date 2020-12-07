Letter: The true toll of COVID-19

All we read about are the number of deaths from COVID. But the actual toll is higher because a number of people live with terrible symptoms for weeks or months. I wonder whether there'd be more impact on public opinion if there were a count of people who battle symptoms for more than, say, a month or two -- or have permanent damage. This figure might come, for instance, from hospitals and physicians who know of patients suffering long after they were infected.
Jerry Peek
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!