Letter: The true toll of COVID-19
All we read about are the number of deaths from COVID. But the actual toll is higher because a number of people live with terrible symptoms for weeks or months. I wonder whether there'd be more impact on public opinion if there were a count of people who battle symptoms for more than, say, a month or two -- or have permanent damage. This figure might come, for instance, from hospitals and physicians who know of patients suffering long after they were infected.

Jerry Peek

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Comments may be used in print.

