Letter: The Truth About the Villages at Vigneto
View Comments

Letter: The Truth About the Villages at Vigneto

The Daily Star’s recent column questioned the legitimacy of Benson Mayor King’s support for the Villages at Vigneto. Anybody that has met Mayor King knows that he wouldn’t support anything he didn’t truly believe in, and there are good reasons for his support.

First, the Arizona Department of Water Resources certified that Benson will have an “adequate water supply” to serve the Villages for the next 100 years. Second, major landscaping, golf courses, and irrigation reservoirs are planned in ways that will utilize and maximize recycled water to limit net water usage. Third, the Villages are projected to create 16,000 new jobs and $23.8 billion in economic benefits. None of these facts, highlighted in my op-ed, have ever been contradicted.

I have been a progressive Democrat and environmentalist all my life. That is why I find it embarrassing when I see fellow “environmentalists” simply file, withdraw, and re-file litigation to stop sustainable development rather than engage in real environmentalism.

Lanny Davis

Benson

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Aerial fireworks

When reading my morning paper Thursday, I see where a Republican Senator from Sierra Vista wants to allow the residents of Pima and Maricopa C…

Local-issues

Letter: Tucson streets

I've been all over the world and am currently in Mexico. Tucson very well may have the worst roads in the world. What's even worse is that the…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News