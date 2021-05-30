Letter: The Truth

To the Editor:
I would like to remind all Arizona residents that, according to wikipedia.org, at least 86 lawsuits were "FILED AND LOST" following the November 2020 election, brought by "Trump and others" accusing voter fraud of various types. Almost ALL of those lawsuits, some of which were heard by judges appointed by Trump, WERE DISMISSED DUE TO LACK OF EVIDENCE.
Eighty-six lawsuits, 86 judges, 86 opportunities to present evidence to back up the Big Lie, 86 opportunities open to ANYONE to undertake for themselves if they had wanted to. Eighty-six dismissals due to LACK OF EVIDENCE.
WHAT DO YOU REALLY NEED AS PROOF? NO MORE USELESS "AUDITS" TO BACK UP AN UNSUBSTANTIATED LIE!
Cathy Smith
Sierra Vista
